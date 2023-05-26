Laguna Sports Update: Week of May 26

High School SPORTS UPDATE

Football Squad Receives Rings

This past Tuesday, May 23, the 2022 Laguna Beach High School football squad gathered one last time this school year to celebrate their historic championship. Each player received their long-awaited CIF ring celebrating the accomplishment.

Coach John Shanahan thanked the district and school administration for their support, trainer Tim Crilly, Roger Romero, school athletic facilities and the team’s assistant coaches. The Breakers went 11-4 this past season, capturing their second straight league title and making their fourth CIF title game appearance. The 36-28 victory this season over Diamond Bar was Laguna’s first title since 1946, when they defeated Barstow 20-0. Laguna lost the 1952 title game to Brawley and the 1962 contest to Brea-Olinda. The football title was the high school’s 48th all-time Southern Section CIF team sports crown.

The event was held at the historic North Gymnasium, the oldest athletic facility on campus. The gym opened on Dec. 11, 1936. The oldest building on campus is Artist Theater which held the eighth-grade graduation in 1928, 95 years ago.

Laguna’s 2023 season will begin on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Chino. Breakers will be challenged in league play with Westminster and should have a successful year led by quarterback Jackson Pollock, Tight end Ryner Swanson and running back Nick Rogers.

Updated 2023 Schedule (Series history) – all games 7 p.m. kickoff

Aug. 17 at Chino (1-0-0)

Aug. 25 at Dana Hills (10-11-1)

Sept. 1 at Northwood (5-8-0)

Sept. 8 – Santa Ana (1-2-0)

Sept. 22 – Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (1-0-0)

Sept. 29 – Charter Oak/Covina (First Meeting)

Oct. 5 at Garden Grove (10-14-0)

Oct. 13 – *Ocean View (4-6-1) 67th Homecoming

Oct. 20 – *Godinez (9-5-0)

Oct. 27 at *Westminster (2-3-0)

Golden West Conference Pac 4 League game – *

Looking for the 2022-23 High School statistics, schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website. You can reach Frank at [email protected].