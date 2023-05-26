Local Heritage Preservation Celebrated During 48th Charm House Tour 

Village Laguna’s Charm House Tour on May 21 presented a rare opportunity for local history and heritage buffs to experience a selection of well-loved properties that help tell the story of Laguna Beach.

Attendees experienced a taste of the heritage of Laguna Beach in neighborhoods dating from the early 1900s by visiting cottages and bungalows, a working artist studio, art in the tradition of the early plein air painters and houses related to families that formed some of Laguna’s landmarks. Bus guides embellished the tour with information on landmarks, vistas and Laguna history.