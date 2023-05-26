Local Heritage Preservation Celebrated During 48th Charm House Tour 

Village Laguna’s Charm House Tour on May 21 presented a rare opportunity for local history and heritage buffs to experience a selection of well-loved properties that help tell the story of Laguna Beach.

From left to right: Docents at the Holly Haven house James Henry, Judy Henry, Clark Collins, Anne Frank, Dora Orgill, Amanda Jane Leslie, Christy Miller, and Lisa Clark, pictured near the end of the tour. Not pictured, docents Lois Kinsey and Tamara Campbell. Photo/Charles Michael Murray

Attendees experienced a taste of the heritage of Laguna Beach in neighborhoods dating from the early 1900s by visiting cottages and bungalows, a working artist studio, art in the tradition of the early plein air painters and houses related to families that formed some of Laguna’s landmarks. Bus guides embellished the tour with information on landmarks, vistas and Laguna history.

1935 Monterey revival “Holly Haven” house discovered under layers of 1960s remodeling. Photo/Charles Michael Murray
At the beginning of the tour, in front of the Festival of the Arts, bus wrangler John Monahan organizes bus boarding and spacing of buses. Attendees scrutinize programs describing the tour they are about to take. Photo/Charles Michael Murray
