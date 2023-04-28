LagunaTunes Receives $3,000 Grant

LagunaTunes Community Chorus has received a $3,000 grant from the Festival of the Arts Foundation. The welcome funds will continue to help rebuild membership, rebound after COVID-19 and provide instrumental support at the group’s concerts.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, LagunaTunes Chorus will present a concert of favorite songs from its 20-year history. The concert will be on June 11 at the Laguna Beach High School Artists’ Theater.

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Its purpose is to “create community through the joy of singing.” The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, past long-time director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and current director of Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining local, national, and international choral productions are well known.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions) and presents two free concerts per year in December and June. Funding is provided by the FOA Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach. More information is available at www.lagunatuneschorus.org or [email protected]