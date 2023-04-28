Laguna Community Concert Band to Perform “Greatest Hits of The Silver Screen” 

The Laguna Community Concert Band continues its 23rd season at the Artists Theatre on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. with a program of hits from movies and television. Titled “Greatest Hits of the Silver Screen,” the concert features old-time favorites like “Wizard of Oz,” classics like “Star Wars,” and thrillers, including the theme songs from “James Bond” and “Peter Gunn.”

Band vocalists Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene, and Candice Carvalho will sing selections from the Oscar-winning smash hit “Chicago.” And one of the show’s highlights features Laguna Beach High School freshman Eliana Merritt, who joins the band for a charming dance solo to “Singin’ in the Rain.”

“We are delighted to welcome Eliana Merritt to perform with the band,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of the Laguna Community Concert Band. “Part of the band’s mission is to collaborate with Laguna Beach students and other talented artists in the community. We award two music scholarships to graduating Laguna Beach High School seniors every year. But this marks the first time we’ve been able to include a dancer. It’s a special opportunity.”

As with all of the band’s performances, this concert is free. The Artists Theatre is located at 625 Park Avenue in Laguna Beach. No ticket is necessary to attend the band’s free concerts. After the concert, when audience members dine out at Larsen’s Restaurant in the Hotel Laguna, they can donate 15% of the cost of their meal to the concert band by showing their concert program.

The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. The latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts can be found at www.lagunaconcertband.com.