LAM’s ‘Antique Roadshow’ style event appraises Laguna’s hidden treasures

Ever come across granny’s old jewelry box or stumble on a signed painting at a flea market? You probably can’t help but think what the appraisers from the familiar TV program Antiques Roadshow would say – the show where locals bring in their treasures from a bygone era for appraisal by knowledgeable antique experts.

The Laguna Art Museum held its own version of the Antiques Roadshow last Saturday, Sept. 16, at its second “What’s it Worth?” event, in collaboration with John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers.

Attendees could bring up to five items, which ranged from paintings, sculpture, prints and multiples, photography, decorative art and furniture, jewelry and watches, books and manuscripts, Asian works of art and decorative items, clocks and barometers, coins and metals, handbags and accessories, ceramics and glass, musical instruments, Native American and Western items, rugs, silver, stamps and collectibles.

More than 70 people came to the event, many pulling wagons filled with hopeful treasures, others carrying tote bags of paper towel-wrapped breakables, while those who opted for a lighter approach brought photos of large paintings or vintage furniture on their phones.

The team from Moran’s included seven appraisers, including Moran’s president, Jeff Moran, with expertise in fine art, furniture and decorative art, and jewelry and watches.

Other highlights from the event included works by Edgar Payne, Picasso, and Dali, Tiffany-style lamps, an ivory chess set, Old Hollywood memorabilia, and a WWII U.S. Army sword with a velvet-covered sheath.

“Our fall ‘What’s it Worth?’ collaboration with the Laguna Art Museum proved to be a resounding success with 70 registered guests, bringing hundreds of fine art and objects for evaluation,” Jeff Moran said. “More importantly, this event built upon a previous spring valuation day, which both contributed to the goodwill and fundraising spirit for an organization Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers supports and truly believes in.”

LAM Education Coordinator Robin Rundle said she looks forward to hosting more “What’s it Worth?” events in the future.

More information on upcoming events at LAM can be found at www.lagunaartmuseum.org. To book a free valuation from John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, visit www.johnmoran.com for details. All proceeds from the event benefit the Laguna Art Museum.