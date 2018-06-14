Laureates to Host Writing Contest

To kick off this year’s Literary Laureate program, appointed leaders Suzanne Redfearn and Lauren Simon along with the city’s Arts Commission are offering an art-inspired writing competition.

The challenge to local poets and authors is to respond in verse or prose to Jeff Rovner’s image, “Yangon Monastery, Myanmar,” a photograph displayed at City Hall and chosen by the laureates. There will also be a book at the City Hall counter featuring examples of art-inspired writing.

The contest is open to Orange County residents 18 years and older. The original written piece must be 500 or fewer words and cannot have been previously published. There will be two winners – one chosen by the artist and the other by the Laguna Beach Arts Commission.

The winning entries will each receive $250, and their work will be published on the city website. Submissions are due July 27 by email to: [email protected]

New Literary Website Launched

Laguna’s new literary laureates have also established LitLaguna.com, a new website to feature a calendar of literary events in Laguna Beach as well as current literary opportunities such as contests, workshops and classes, a statement said.

The site includes links to other literary resources.