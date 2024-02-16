Town Crier: Week of Feb. 16

Holocaust survivor to speak at Chabad Jewish Center on Feb. 28

Chabad Jewish Center Laguna Beach will host 100-year-old Holocaust survivor Dr. Jacob Eisenbach on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

Eisenbach, who lived through the horrors of the 1939 Nazi occupation of Poland, a labor camp and concentration camps, will share his story of survival, resilience and hope. He survived the war, married a fellow survivor and went on to build a family and practice dentistry for 60 years. His book, by Karen McCartney, “Where you Go, I Go – The astonishing life of Jacob Eisenbach” is a fascinating and terrifying page turner, and his story is unforgettable.

Hear his firsthand experiences and powerful message in our timely battle against antisemitism, bigotry and hate.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach, across from the Montage Resort. Space is limited.

Couvert $18, Students $10, Sponsor $100. RSVP online at www.chabadoflaguna.com.

GLBGOP February Members’ Meeting

The GLBGOP’s Members’ Meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Skyloft in Laguna Beach. We look forward to hosting three elected officials representing three OC Coastal cities: Huntington Beach City Councilman Tony Strickland, Laguna Beach Mayor Pro-tem Alex Rounaghi and Newport Beach Mayor Pro-tem Will O’Neill. They will each discuss what is working in their cities and the challenges the cities face. It will be a great opportunity to hear different perspectives.

The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour in Skyloft’s Main Bar. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the newly remodeled Herb’s Room. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required. Please RSVP at www.glbgop.com/upcomingevents. All are welcome.

Nominate women making a difference in Laguna

Nominations are now open for OC Supervisor Katrina Foley’s 3rd Annual Women Making A Difference Awards, in recognition of Women’s History Month taking place in March.

For Women’s History Month this year, Foley honors women in Orange County who transform the legal community and advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Nominate a woman who you believe has made meaningful contributions in Orange County’s legal community and who lives or works in the 5th District: Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, as well as the unincorporated areas of Coto de Caza, Emerald Bay, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Rancho Mission Viejo, Stonecliffe and Wagon Wheel.

Nominations must be submitted on or before Mar. 1, 2024: https://bit.ly/KF-WMD-2024

The Honarkar Foundation presents exhibit by Gerard Basil

The Honarkar Foundation for Arts & Culture is presenting an exhibition of works by local artist Gerard Basil, which runs through Sunday, Feb. 18. This exhibition is described as a wake-up call to the trajectory of our nation. It’s imperative to preserve not only our past but, more crucially, safeguard the exceptional qualities that define America for future generations. Each piece in this collection encapsulates not just tangible objects and forms but the intangible spirit of America — its ideals, beliefs, and the vast realm of opportunities that have made our nation a beacon of hope. Basil’s sculptures become powerful reminders, urging us as responsible stewards to champion the very freedoms and experiences that colored our childhood, creating the foundation for an exceptional American legacy. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and is located at 298 Broadway, Laguna Beach.