Two Laguna Beach High School brothers raced the “Dirty 30” on Dec. 8, an annual mountain biking race held in Escondido. Sophomore Brady White secured first and senior Dylan White placed second in the Sport Men’s class division. Racing in the rain and mud made for difficult terrain and challenging course conditions. Brady and Dylan will now be training in preparation for the 2020 cross country mountain bike race season and upcoming 2020 USA Cycling Nationals in Colorado this July.