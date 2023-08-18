Sally’s Fund Receives Grant from Assistance League

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach recently selected Sally’s Fund to receive a $5,000 grant. League President Jennifer Paige and Philanthropy Chair Kathleen Hester presented the check to Sally’s Fund Executive Director Rachael Berger, who said the money would help the organization continue to fulfill the transportation needs of Laguna residents of all ages.

With its four branded vehicles and two volunteer drivers who use their own cars, Sally’s Fund drives seniors to and from medical and dental appointments, grocery shopping and other necessary excursions within a 30-mile radius of Laguna Beach. In 2022, Sally’s Fund provided local seniors with nearly 5,000 weekday trips.

“I’m overwhelmed at your generosity,” Berger told Assistance League officers. “We will put this to good use. It will improve the quality of life of the hundreds of seniors we serve.”

“We are impressed with the way this independent nonprofit quietly, consistently fills a need in the community for seniors and disabled people who need more than a typical rideshare service,” Paige said. “We knew gas is expensive, so we wanted to help Sally’s Fund continue to provide their much-needed services.”

Berger added she was proud to be involved.

“Like the Assistance League with its unique programs, we are proud to be part of a social safety net of services that help people with specific needs,” she said. We are deeply grateful to be the recipients of this respected service club’s philanthropy.”

Established in 1982, Sally’s Fund is a nonprofit that offers assisted and escorted door-to-door transportation service to medical and other appointments within a 30-mile radius, food and grocery delivery, and more for Laguna Beach’s frail seniors and people with disabilities. It operates through donations and grants with a lean staff and a team of volunteers. More can be found at www.sallysfund.org.