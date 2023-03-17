LBHS Sophomore Sebastian Lambrinos Earns Eagle Scout Rank, Scouts BSA’s Highest Honor

Sebastian Lambrinos, a member of Troop 35 and resident of Laguna Beach, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout along with a Bronze Eagle Palm, further recognition for completing six additional merit badges beyond the required twenty-one. Since its establishment in 1911, only one percent of scouts in the program has attained this combined achievement.

While holding various positions of responsibility from Instructor to Senior Patrol Leader, earning a National Outdoor Award and demonstrating proficiency in a wide range of skills, Lambrinos was the first Boy Scout in the troop to initiate and receive three STEM Nova Awards focused on his interest in science, technology and engineering. During his research, Lambrinos observed the construction of NASA’s Perseverance Rover at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena and his name was included on an etched microchip affixed to the rover before its mission to Mars. In addition, he was a Maker Faire participant in the Bay Area, San Diego and Los Angeles.

For his Eagle project, Lambrinos replaced a weathered bench with one made of Brazilian Ipe along a coastal bluff trail. It was only natural this community service benefited Crystal Cove State Park after having previously volunteered over 250 hours of his time, mostly towards local beach cleanups, habitat restoration and trail stewardship events. The project included planning, management, and leading twelve youth and adults to remove, repair, reweld and repaint the original damaged frame and cut, sand and stain the more durable hardwood before assembly. Many locals have appreciated his effort, which provides a rest stop to enjoy amazing ocean views.

Lambrinos said he wishes to thank the many dedicated past and present Troop 35 adult volunteers and fellow scouts for their support over the years.

The project was made possible by generous donations from Ganahl Lumber, Home Depot, Whole Foods and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868.