Laguna Art-A-Fair Sees Overwhelming Success with Call for Entries

The Laguna Art-A-Fair, one of the country’s most prestigious outdoor art festivals, reported its recent call for entries was a massive success.

Kim Brandon-Watson, Laguna Art-A-Fair’s publicity and marketing vice president said the campaign to attract diverse artists from various cultural and geographic backgrounds paid off. The campaign’s efforts reached over 57,000 people in two months. Taking the entry process online to make it easier to apply resulted in more than a 125% increase in applicants compared to an average from recent years.

“We are thrilled with the response to our call for entries,” said president Bob Ross. “Our commitment to providing a highly visible and enjoyable venue for artists from all over the world to showcase their artwork is getting noticed, and we are proud to see such a diverse group of very talented artists responding to our call.”

Kim Brandon-Watson added that the artists who responded to the call for entries came from countries such as Guatemala, Armenia and Mexico, as well as states as far-flung as Florida and Wyoming, showing the reach and impact of the campaign.

“This extended breadth of reach will directly benefit any new sponsors who would like to take advantage of our successful efforts,” Brandon-Watson said.

For 57 years, Laguna Art-A-Fair has brought together international and local artists, showcasing a wide variety of styles and cultural diversity. The festival features over 115 award-winning artists and artisans exhibiting oil paintings, mixed media, jewelry and more. The fair includes art demonstrations, workshops, live music, excellent cuisine and, new for this year, dancing lessons.

“We are excited to continue to build on the success of this year’s call for entries and look forward to working with new sponsors who share our commitment to supporting and promoting artists from all over the world while providing some of the highest quality artwork for our patrons,” Ross said.

More information on Laguna Art-A-Fair can be found at www.art-a-fair.com