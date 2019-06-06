LBHS Sports Update: Spring Sports Awards

Share this:

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

Baseball

ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:

1st Team: Cutter Clawson (SR)

2nd Team: Eric Silva (SO), Kolton Freeman (SR)

Team Awards: none designated

Softball

ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:

1st Team: Emily Thomas (SR)

2nd Team: Lola Fisher (SR), Maddie Garwahl (SR)

Team Awards: none provided

Boys Golf

ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:

2nd Team: Chase Gioffredi, Gus Morck

TEAM AWARDS:

Varsity Team

Team Captains – Gus Morck and Chase Gioffredi

Low Scoring Average – Gus Morck

Most Valuable Golfer – Chase Gioffredi

Rookie of the Year – Aiden Svenson

Scholar Athletes – Hayden Myers, Trent Ralston, Kyle Shaw

JV Team

Low Scoring Average – William Keary

Most Valuable Golfer – William Keary

Most Improved – Oliver Mackel

Boys Lacrosse

ALL SUNSET LEAGUE HONORS:

HM Selection: Conrad Pierpoint

TEAM AWARDS:

Team MVP: Caleb Mostajo 12th

Offensive Player of the Year: Stan Karaba 11th

Defensive Player of the Year: Conrad Pierpoint 11th

Breaker Award (teammate of the year/work ethic award): Ethan Kramer 10th

Scholar Athletes: Cal Parker 12th, Odin Flores 9th, Max Suh 9th, Elias Pillsbury 9th

Girls Lacrosse

No Sunset League ALL-League selections

Team Awards: none provided

Girls Sand Volleyball

TEAM AWARDS:

Varsity

Best Offense: Piper Naess

Best Defense: Hallie Carballo

Most Improved: Ella Tyus

Coaches Award: Bella Mullin

Junior Varsity

Best Offense: Sophie Black

Best Defense: Emma Bladegroen

Most Improved: Luisa LoFranco

Coaches Award: Sydney Freeman

Boys Volleyball

ALL SUNSET SURF LEAGUE HONORS:

1st Team: Geste Bianchi (JR)

2nd Team: Aryton Garcia (SR), Andrew Reavis (JR)

ORANGE COUNTY ALL-STARS: Aryton Garcia

TEAM AWARDS:

Varsity:

Most Valuable Player – Geste Bianchi

Coaches Award – Josh Meiswinkel

Most Improved – Lucas Sanchez

Captain – Andrew Reavis

Junior Varsity:

Most Valuable Player – Booker Frith

Coaches Award – Wyatt Gillespie

Most Improved – Mack Pardun

Frosh Soph:

Most Valuable Player – Henry Miller

Coaches Award – Gavin Campbell

Most Improved – Oskar Hingel

Swimming

ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE HONORS:

1st Team: Claire Kelly (SR), Ella Judd (JR), Jessie Rose (SO), Molly Renner (SO)

2nd Team: Colton Gregory (SR), Nathan Solomon (JR), James Nolan (JR), William Kelly (FR)

TEAM AWARDS:

Scholar Athletes:

Christina Veski, Liam McCue, Bryn Gioffredi, Ava Houlahan, Grace Houlahan, Ella Judd, Claire Kelly

Annalise Kramer, Jessie Rose, Emma Singer, Cici Stewart, Caden Capobianco, Will Clark, Andrew Doudna

John Ford, Will Kelly, Michael Pinto, Nathan Solomon, Sahil Das

Team Captains

Girls: Claire Kelly, Jessie Rose, Ella Judd

Boys: Nathan Solomon, Colton Gregory, Will Clark

JV Girls

Most Improved: Lela McCarroll, Lexi Parness

3D (dedication, determination, desire): MJ Walker

JV Boys

Most Improved: Holden Seybold

3D: James Reade

Varsity Girls

Most Improved: Emma Singer, Molly Renner

Character: Emma Lineback

3D: Claire Kelly

MVP: Ella Judd, Jessie Rose

Varsity Boys

Most Improved: Will Kelly

Character: Andrew Doudna

3D: Michael Pinto

MVP: Colton Gregory

Diving MVP: Sahil Das

Boys Tennis

ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE HONORS:

1st Team: Mason Lebby (SR)

Team Awards: none submitted

Track and Field

ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE HONORS:

1st Team: Sebastian Fisher (SR) – Boys, Ella Dartez (So), Majia Shaw (So), Riley Russo (Jr), Shanai Auguis (Sr) – Girls

2nd Team: Mateo Bianchi (So), Frankie Mead (Jr), Noah Diver (Jr), Jackson Golden (So), Ryan Caraher (SR), Chris Hynson (Sr) – Boys

TEAM AWARDS:

Mid Distance: Most Outstanding: Maija Shaw – Girls, Jack Pigott – Boys

Coaches Award: Ariel Taub – Girls, Lucas Bianchi – Boys

Distance Most Outstanding: Sydney Schaefgen Girls, Sebastian Fisher Boys

Coaches Award: Lynsye Mendez – Girls, Cal Nielson – Boys

Throws: Most Outstanding: Logan Leeds – Boys, Evelyn Kilburg – Girls

Coaches Award: Diego Calderon – Boys, Avalon Brice – Girls

Sprints: Most Outstanding: Ella Dartez – Girls Jackson Golden – Boys

Coaches Award: Riley Russo – Girls, Noah Diver – Boys

Jumps: Most Outstanding: Jade Hamilton – Girls, Frank Mead – Boys

Coaches Award: Grace Wilson – Girls, Kai Ball – Boys

Eric Hulst Award: Ryan Smithers – Boys

School Records Set 2019: (4 plaques) – 4 x 1600 Relay Time: 17:27.00

Logan Brooks Mateo Bianchi Ryan Smithers Sebastian Fisher

Other Sports News:

Laguna grad Makenzie Fischer (Stanford) was selected the top NCAA women’s water polo player for 2019 as the winner of the Peter J. Cutino Award, given annually since 1999 to the top male and female player. Fischer is the second Laguna grad to receive this honor following Annika Dries (Stanford) the 2011 and 2014 winner.