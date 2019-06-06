LBHS Sports Update: Spring Sports Awards
By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy
Baseball
ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:
1st Team: Cutter Clawson (SR)
2nd Team: Eric Silva (SO), Kolton Freeman (SR)
Team Awards: none designated
Softball
ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:
1st Team: Emily Thomas (SR)
2nd Team: Lola Fisher (SR), Maddie Garwahl (SR)
Team Awards: none provided
Boys Golf
ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:
2nd Team: Chase Gioffredi, Gus Morck
TEAM AWARDS:
Varsity Team
Team Captains – Gus Morck and Chase Gioffredi
Low Scoring Average – Gus Morck
Most Valuable Golfer – Chase Gioffredi
Rookie of the Year – Aiden Svenson
Scholar Athletes – Hayden Myers, Trent Ralston, Kyle Shaw
JV Team
Low Scoring Average – William Keary
Most Valuable Golfer – William Keary
Most Improved – Oliver Mackel
Boys Lacrosse
ALL SUNSET LEAGUE HONORS:
HM Selection: Conrad Pierpoint
TEAM AWARDS:
Team MVP: Caleb Mostajo 12th
Offensive Player of the Year: Stan Karaba 11th
Defensive Player of the Year: Conrad Pierpoint 11th
Breaker Award (teammate of the year/work ethic award): Ethan Kramer 10th
Scholar Athletes: Cal Parker 12th, Odin Flores 9th, Max Suh 9th, Elias Pillsbury 9th
Girls Lacrosse
No Sunset League ALL-League selections
Team Awards: none provided
Girls Sand Volleyball
TEAM AWARDS:
Varsity
Best Offense: Piper Naess
Best Defense: Hallie Carballo
Most Improved: Ella Tyus
Coaches Award: Bella Mullin
Junior Varsity
Best Offense: Sophie Black
Best Defense: Emma Bladegroen
Most Improved: Luisa LoFranco
Coaches Award: Sydney Freeman
Boys Volleyball
ALL SUNSET SURF LEAGUE HONORS:
1st Team: Geste Bianchi (JR)
2nd Team: Aryton Garcia (SR), Andrew Reavis (JR)
ORANGE COUNTY ALL-STARS: Aryton Garcia
TEAM AWARDS:
Varsity:
Most Valuable Player – Geste Bianchi
Coaches Award – Josh Meiswinkel
Most Improved – Lucas Sanchez
Captain – Andrew Reavis
Junior Varsity:
Most Valuable Player – Booker Frith
Coaches Award – Wyatt Gillespie
Most Improved – Mack Pardun
Frosh Soph:
Most Valuable Player – Henry Miller
Coaches Award – Gavin Campbell
Most Improved – Oskar Hingel
Swimming
ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE HONORS:
1st Team: Claire Kelly (SR), Ella Judd (JR), Jessie Rose (SO), Molly Renner (SO)
2nd Team: Colton Gregory (SR), Nathan Solomon (JR), James Nolan (JR), William Kelly (FR)
TEAM AWARDS:
Scholar Athletes:
Christina Veski, Liam McCue, Bryn Gioffredi, Ava Houlahan, Grace Houlahan, Ella Judd, Claire Kelly
Annalise Kramer, Jessie Rose, Emma Singer, Cici Stewart, Caden Capobianco, Will Clark, Andrew Doudna
John Ford, Will Kelly, Michael Pinto, Nathan Solomon, Sahil Das
Team Captains
Girls: Claire Kelly, Jessie Rose, Ella Judd
Boys: Nathan Solomon, Colton Gregory, Will Clark
JV Girls
Most Improved: Lela McCarroll, Lexi Parness
3D (dedication, determination, desire): MJ Walker
JV Boys
Most Improved: Holden Seybold
3D: James Reade
Varsity Girls
Most Improved: Emma Singer, Molly Renner
Character: Emma Lineback
3D: Claire Kelly
MVP: Ella Judd, Jessie Rose
Varsity Boys
Most Improved: Will Kelly
Character: Andrew Doudna
3D: Michael Pinto
MVP: Colton Gregory
Diving MVP: Sahil Das
Boys Tennis
ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE HONORS:
1st Team: Mason Lebby (SR)
Team Awards: none submitted
Track and Field
ALL SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE HONORS:
1st Team: Sebastian Fisher (SR) – Boys, Ella Dartez (So), Majia Shaw (So), Riley Russo (Jr), Shanai Auguis (Sr) – Girls
2nd Team: Mateo Bianchi (So), Frankie Mead (Jr), Noah Diver (Jr), Jackson Golden (So), Ryan Caraher (SR), Chris Hynson (Sr) – Boys
TEAM AWARDS:
Mid Distance: Most Outstanding: Maija Shaw – Girls, Jack Pigott – Boys
Coaches Award: Ariel Taub – Girls, Lucas Bianchi – Boys
Distance Most Outstanding: Sydney Schaefgen Girls, Sebastian Fisher Boys
Coaches Award: Lynsye Mendez – Girls, Cal Nielson – Boys
Throws: Most Outstanding: Logan Leeds – Boys, Evelyn Kilburg – Girls
Coaches Award: Diego Calderon – Boys, Avalon Brice – Girls
Sprints: Most Outstanding: Ella Dartez – Girls Jackson Golden – Boys
Coaches Award: Riley Russo – Girls, Noah Diver – Boys
Jumps: Most Outstanding: Jade Hamilton – Girls, Frank Mead – Boys
Coaches Award: Grace Wilson – Girls, Kai Ball – Boys
Eric Hulst Award: Ryan Smithers – Boys
School Records Set 2019: (4 plaques) – 4 x 1600 Relay Time: 17:27.00
Logan Brooks Mateo Bianchi Ryan Smithers Sebastian Fisher
Other Sports News:
Laguna grad Makenzie Fischer (Stanford) was selected the top NCAA women’s water polo player for 2019 as the winner of the Peter J. Cutino Award, given annually since 1999 to the top male and female player. Fischer is the second Laguna grad to receive this honor following Annika Dries (Stanford) the 2011 and 2014 winner.