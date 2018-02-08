Leaders Need to Change School Culture

Editor,

Having read and heard more about this incident over the past year, I firmly believe had the Laguna Beach Police Department handled the situation internally without involving L.B.H.S., the LBUSD would be $150,000 richer and counting because the board refuses to take “No” for an answer – and we wouldn’t be hearing anything about a “hostile school environment”.

This unfortunate event escalated because no one thought it was a good idea to get all members involved in the same room to discuss what really happened and why.

As for the LBUSD, it is well past time to step out of the court room and back into the board room to focus on more pressing issues such as those outlined by Principal Sean Boulton of Newport Harbor High School in his heartfelt letter to parents following the suicide of a Corona del Mar student. While hiring social and emotional counselors is a start, being at the forefront of changing the unhealthy culture that has permeated our schools would leave a lasting legacy.

Mary Jo Winefordner, Laguna Beach