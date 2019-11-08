Lend A Hand During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month

Share this:

Citizens of Laguna Beach can participate in nine ways during November, Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month. Proclaimed by the City Council and organized by the Housing and Human Services Committee, the purpose of Laguna Beach’s Hunger and Homelessness Awareness month is to enhance community awareness of the issue in our society, our own hungry and homeless in Laguna Beach, and the community organizations that provide assistance in Laguna Beach and Orange County.

Friendship Shelter is in need of volunteers to provide, prepare and serve meals for the 166 residents housed in three housing programs each night. To volunteer, call 949-494-6928 or email [email protected]

Waterman’s Wall 5th Anniversary Art Expo, a fundraiser hosted by Laguna Beach Networks (church) takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Avenue. Expect live music, food, a silent auction of works by local artist Randy Morgan and guest speaker Tim Storey presenting “Time to Turn Setbacks into Comebacks.” Tickets can be purchased at: lagunahungryandhomeless.com. Proceeds will benefit the Laguna Beach Networks – Helping Hands from the Homeless Work Program. Contact Faye Chapman for more information: [email protected] or 949-280-2885.

Peek into the kitchens of beautiful homes in Laguna from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, during a self-guided tour benefiting the Laguna Food Pantry. Visit eventbritestock-the-pantry-kitchen-tour-tickets to buy $50 tickets.

Join the Ability Project’s Public Awareness event, A Day of Kindness, on the cobblestones at Main Beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Activities include music, sunset meditation and singer Ava August. The organization promotes anti-bullying education.

Gather gently worn winter clothing and drop it off at the Laguna Exchange, 995 S. Coast Highway (at Anita Street), from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Get involved in the Annual Laguna Beach Community Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner at noon on Thursday, Nov. 28, at Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive. Donations of cooked turkeys and side dishes will be accepted at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For more information, contact Mary LaRusso, 949-497-5641 or [email protected] The feast begins at noon; all are welcome. To volunteer, contact Friendship Shelter’s Kristin Points at 949-494-6928 or [email protected]

Donate non-perishable foods like peanut butter, tuna or pasta to the Laguna Food Pantry from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at 20651 Laguna Canyon Road.

New volunteers are welcome also, call 949-497-7121.

The Girl Scout toiletry drive takes place through Monday, Nov. 18. Donate new socks, sample-sized shampoo, soap, deodorant, disposable razors, Band-Aids, washcloths and feminine products for the Alternative Sleeping Location. For drop off locations, contact Missy Palino at 949-322-0470 or [email protected]

Recommended film screenings revealing the struggle of poverty and homelessness in America are: “The Florida Project” (2017) and “Dark Days” (2000). Trailers can be seen at lagunahungryandhomeless.com/films.