Dance Festival Presents Lecture, Demo

Black Grace, a critically acclaimed dance company from New Zealand that draws from Maori and Pacific Islander dance, modern, and hip-hop styles, will give a lecture and demonstration at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, in Bridge Hall at Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the company in a rehearsal environment. The meanings of some movements will be described, as well as themes behind the selected repertoire. Audience members will attend a reception and be invited to ask questions during a portion of the showing.

“We are eager to offer the community this rich, informal, entertaining dance experience in an unconventional venue,” Laguna Dance Festival’s artistic director Jodie Gates said.

Tickets ($50) include a 5:30 p.m. reception prior to the 6 p.m. dance event and can be purchased in advance at lagunadancefestival.org. Seating is limited; tickets may not be available at the door.

‘Elephant Man’ to be Performed in Laguna Mansion

The On Impluse Actors of Orange county will perform “The Elephant Man” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, in the home of arts patron, sculptor and Laguna local Ulrike Zugelder.

“These highly trained actors are so real,” said Emmy-nominated producer/director Pamela Peak, who founded the troupe in 2011. “When you go to the movies, you watch a film and the story’s so real it moves you emotionally. The On Impulse Actors deliver that kind of personal film-like experience—an experience that touches audiences deeply.”

The home’s location will be disclosed when a $20 ticket is purchased at pamelapeakproductions.com/the-elephant-man. The mansion was designed by local architect John McGinnis. Tickets include wine and cheese before the performance.

Laguna Beach Books to Host Author Eve Rodsky

On Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Books will welcome Eve Rodsky, author of “Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do.” Rodsky will be discussing and signing copies of her book. RSVP at LagunaBeachBooks.com. Free parking (subject to availability). The event will take place at Laguna Beach Books, located at 1200 South Coast Highway.

Indoor Art Walk Comes to Laguna Hills Mall

The first indoor Art Walk will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov.15, inside the former Macy’s store at 24155 Laguna Hills Mall. Over 30 local artists will offer oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, sculptures, ceramics and creative photography. Expect classes, workshops, fashion shows, special events and entertainment. For further information, visit OpenMarketOC.com or contact 949-485-0322.

Visit Laguna Beach Launches ‘Pathway to Zen’

“Pathway to Zen” is now mapped on the Visit Laguna Beach website, the city’s official tourism guide. It includes 12 year-round stops to experience aura readings, Chakra massages, Laughter yoga, natural foods, organic beauty products, nature hikes, crystal shops, and more.

“’Pathway to Zen’ is the embodiment of the magic of Laguna Beach and its transformative, healing powers,” said Ashley Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Visit Laguna Beach. “We want our visitors to experience more than just a day trip to the beach. By following the ‘Pathway to Zen,’ they will experience a world-class destination that offers unique and immersive opportunities by local business owners with deep roots in the community and a passion for holistic living.”

The Visitors Center is open daily. For more information, visit www.visitlagunabeach.com.

Pageant Director Wins Award

The Advanced Imaging Society (AIS) at its 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards ceremony held in October honored Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy as a female industry visionary.

“This award was totally unexpected, but a wonderful surprise,” said Challis Davy in a statement. “Our technical team has been working in earnest since 2003 to bring the magic of digital imagery to our theatrical production, gradually making improvements and acquiring more advanced technical equipment year by year.”

Challis Davy and nine other female executives and leaders in their fields were presented with the society’s Lumiere Statuettes. The honorees were selected for their leadership, contributions to the community and creative use of technology that enhances the process of artistry and storytelling.

Throughout her tenure as pageant director, Challis Davy has embraced advances in theatrical technology to consistently surprise audiences and sustain the pageant’s vitality and relevance in the 21st century. This past summer’s performance of The Time Machine was notable for its integration of vibrant digital imagery, lasers and advanced special effects.

The 2020 Pageant of the Masters production, Made in America, will be presented nightly from July 8 – Sept. 3, 2020, with advance tickets on sale Dec. 1 starting at $20 per person.