Letter: 2020 Vision, Seeing Light in the Dark

As a Laguna Beach resident and LBHS graduate (long before Jesse Bartels graduated), I want to thank Jesse for his latest contribution to our community, the beautiful mural of our high school. The vantage point chosen, the colors within the tiles and the composition of flowers so closely associated with our town is a beautiful creation. The heartfelt gift from the Class of 2020 during this trying year for our seniors in particular, will be remembered by many classes to follow. It expresses the aptly named, “2020 Vision, Seeing Light in the Dark.” It is a tribute to Jesse Bartels as well as the LBHS Class of 2020 to select such a talented local artist who truly knows Laguna.

Karen Hedges, Laguna Beach

