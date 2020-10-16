Letter: A Questionable Mailer

Share this:

I just received a first class mail letter from former Mayor Kelly Boyd. Maybe you got one, too. It is actually a campaign mailer and touts his choice for council. Even when I disagreed with him on occasion, I admired Kelly so I was interested in reading what he had to say.

Kelly has been a lifelong resident of Laguna and has shown he cares about Laguna by his many year’s service on the city council, his excellent management of the Marine Room for our enjoyment and his many civic engagements. Yet, I wondered why his choice for city council this time is a Liberate Laguna developer-supported PAC candidate, Larry Nokes. It’s a real surprise.

I noted Kelly’s letter was sent from 410 Broadway St. Suite 200. That’s very interesting because 410 Broadway St. suite 200 is the address where Liberate Laguna wants donations sent according to their website. Now this gets curiouser and curiouser because 410 Broadway St. suite 200 is also the office address of Larry Nokes.

Apparently, all return mail from Kelly’s Boyd’s letter as well as all donations for Liberate Laguna are delivered to Larry Nokes’ office address? And I hear the political group “Let Laguna Live” also uses this same address? What does this all mean? So, who paid for the cost of mailing the letter? Seems like lots of coordination is going on? So, is all this a front for the developers?

Armando Baez, Laguna Beach

