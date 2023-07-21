Letter: America has love affair with cars

Currently, for me, there are two issues of concern. The successful completion of a world-class Forest Plaza and city hall wanting to add more parking around Forest Plaza neighborhood. Is there a relationship between these two issues? Yes. The answer is cars. America has a lustful love affair with their cars. If you’re a townie or a village type person conceder, contact city hall about how to make your voice count.

Michael Hoag, Laguna Beach

