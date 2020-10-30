Letter: Amy Kramer for LBUSD Board

Share this:

I have known Amy Kramer for more than 20 years. During this time, I have had the opportunity to work with her on several projects and to observe her in various capacities.

From this experience, it is my distinct pleasure to endorse Amy’s candidacy for School Board.

I find Amy to be an exceptional person–reasonable, smart, caring, generous, and willing to work toward establishing and maintaining a team spirit no matter the project.

She is responsive to requests with noteworthy research skills and her organized approach and engaging manner creates good will among clients and business partners alike.

Most of all, Amy brings enthusiasm and positive spirit to every project, no matter how great the challenge, along with her remarkable ability to interact with others even in the most difficult of circumstances.

During my fifty years of teaching, I had many rewarding experiences with students, fellow teachers and board members. I believe Amy Kramer will be a perfect fit for this position on the Laguna Beach School Board and a valued and resourceful asset in the years to come.

She has my vote!

Pamela Tackabury, Laguna Beach

