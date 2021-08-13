Letter: Artist Enjoys Owning A Lucky Tree

Owning a lucky tree is pretty amazing regardless of who you are. This has proven to be especially so if you are a new and unknown Laguna Beach artist.

Ellen Glick paints in oil and feels inspired by Branch, a small fruit tree she and her husband bought years ago from among dozens like it at a local nursery. When walking by Branch at the nursery, they sensed its strong presence and they stopped in their tracks, taking the small tree to the checkout register. Ellen and her husband believe that Branch has time and time again brought them and their loved ones very good luck, and most recently has helped launch Ellen’s art career in Laguna Beach.

In early July, Ellen and her husband spent a weekend in Laguna Beach. They wandered into local art galleries and, in one of them, Ellen mentioned that she was an artist. Ellen and the gallery director struck up a conversation, which led to Ellen showing him pictures of her oil paintings on her cellphone. The director said he liked her work and invited Ellen to rent wall space for two of her paintings. The following week Ellen and her husband returned to the gallery and the director selected two paintings from among those she brought for his consideration. Less than three weeks later, low and behold, both oil paintings had been sold at full asking price.

The director was very pleased and told Ellen that business has been so quiet in his gallery and not much was selling, except for Ellen’s two paintings. The gallery director asked Ellen to bring more of her paintings, and for the last few days there are three of her paintings on display in the gallery. There is no question in Ellen and her husband’s minds that Branch is the catalyst behind her good fortune in Laguna Beach and at the art gallery.

They feel equally confident that since the day that Branch came into their home, Branch has been instrumental in helping their family avoid or overcome serious health issues and other life challenging events. Branch will always have a good home with Ellen and her husband, be well loved and cared for, and hopefully passed down family lines for the benefit of their generations to come.

Marshall A. Glick, Encino, Calif.