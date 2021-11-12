Letter: Bureaucratic Laguna Overlay Zone

If any reader of the Indy wants to know why their children have trouble finding an affordable place to live in Laguna Beach, look no further than the overlay proposal. Gene Felder’s guest column would be one more vehicle for neighbors to become un-neighborly to one another. It will have a chilling effect on anybody wanting to build anything in Laguna. No doubt, that is exactly the purpose.

We already have a process to consider every development. It’s already incredibly cumbersome.

Let elected city officials and city planners perform their duties. If the citizens of Laguna Beach don’t like what our elected officials are doing, vote them out of office. Democracy is sloppy, but it works.

Tom Papa, Woods Cove