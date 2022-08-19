Letter: Car for Laguna Beach High School Student

I run the biannual Secret Santa (Easter and Christmas for Laguna Beach families in need). There are multiple news stories on this for over 20 years:

The donation link is safe and secure: cr-for-teen-at-lbhs.cheddarup.com

It’s used by PTAs across the nation. Both Thurston and Laguna Beach High School PTAs use this online platform. The donation is to help a teen get a used car. She goes to LBHS and is an exceptional swimmer and will most likely be recruited by multiple colleges.

Her mom is a single mom who works full time at Trader Joe’s and leaves for work at 4:30 a.m. The mom has Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, and Hashimoto’s disease and works so hard. The daughter also has a job in town. These are good, decent, and hard-working people. Let’s help the daughter get a car.

If you don’t know who I am, I have lived in Laguna Beach for nearly 40 years. I was PTA President at both El Morro and Thurston. We are homeowners in Laguna Beach. We have two children who are 11 months apart and go to LBHS. We are extremely transparent with our fundraisers and our online donation platform is always live and everyone can see how much has been donated. We only fundraise for the best of the families in need in Laguna Beach. Thank you for your support!

Kind regards,

Celine Macmillan, Laguna Beach