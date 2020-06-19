Letter: Council Meeting Conundrum

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
155
Share this:

It is surprising that nobody has sued our city council over its meeting strategy of using Zoom rather than real public meetings. This Zoom process unfairly places the onus on a citizen to own a computer and pay for internet access in order to be able to comment on city legislative matters. This restricts comment on legislation to those rich enough to pay the entry fee, creating a stifling effect very similar to a poll tax.

This council conduct may be temporarily excusable due to Covid-19, but only if the council had kept its promise to just consider routine business, such as authorizing payments for existing payroll and for services that were contracted prior to their meetings shutdown. Our city council has not kept that promise.

The large scale discretionary matters it is now considering, such as closing a public street and favoring selected merchants with special benefits from the expenditure of public funds, constitutes an abuse of power, a possible gift of those public funds, and a flouting of the requirements to provide for real public comment on such issues.

It only seems fair that those who make the rules should play by the rules. That’s not what is happening now.

JJ Gasparotti, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here