As part of a Top of the World school community history club project, I would like to briefly interview people who knew Mr. Wilcoxen. I would also be interested in hearing from those who might have known his role as a school board member in helping secure the small TOW View Park located between the TOW Elementary School and Fire Station #3. Please contact me at [email protected] or 949-274-1085. Thank you.

Roger Kempler, Laguna Beach