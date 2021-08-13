Letter: My Newest Hero

I’m not sure if the marked increase in domestic disputes here, in lower Victoria Beach where I’ve rented a very modestly-sized cottage these past 15 years, is directly attributable to the pandemic. I do know that in the same two residences (uphill and downhill of me), the men and women in our Laguna Beach Police Department have been exemplary in their response.

Not just quick (I called in several of them myself), but thorough and willing to explain their actions, their “marching orders” and guidelines for these delicate, I assume sometimes heated and volatile cases.

Perhaps I have a different take: I’ve never been arrested or even been issued anything other than a “fix-it” ticket for a bad tail light 20 years ago. Regardless, one of your officers stands out as he seems to have been involved in these multiple visitations, starting last Fall and unfortunately still ongoing.

And I have had the shock of seeing not just the two men but the two women escorted off-property. I think at least one handcuffed and arrested or detained downtown.

Officer Jeremiah Kennedy is a rock star among stars in my humble opinion.

Patient, good upbeat attitude, personable and not offended by my specific questions.

I’m not aware of how long he’s been on our police force, in fact to my knowledge, I’ve never met him until an incident around 2 a.m. last Fall. Didn’t even know his first name—I did joke with him the other day, asked “Do we have to go on meeting this way?”

I do wish him the best, and like you, I sincerely hope that he sticks around and works his way, deservedly like you, up the career ladder.

Please, city manager and council? Take that interim off Jef Calvert’s rank and official title.

Stop hiring from without, hire from within as these officers do make career long connections with the communities they serve and protect. This 50-year resident believes that’s the right thing to do.

P.S. And to Jeff and his troops, as a Marine veteran, please stay safe out there.

The least we can do is support you in that effort, your diplomacy and willingness to go in potential harm’s way is deeply appreciated and hasn’t gone unnoticed down here on Victoria Drive below PCH.

Roger E. Bütow, Laguna Beach