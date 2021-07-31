Letter: Listening to Cheers and Boos

Having said my piece as a RINO a couple of weeks ago, it was interesting to hear the cheers and boos from readers. Playing baseball for Rod Dedeaux taught me lessons that went way beyond the game. These are values that I relied on throughout my business career. Preparedness, anticipation, and, always, the humor that helps defuse tense situations. These are qualities I no longer find in the Republican Party, focussed as it is on the cult of Trump, the Big Lie, its refusal to respond honestly to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and keeping power rather than addressing the issues that my grandchildren must face: climate change, income inequality, and the military/industrial complex, this was a major concern of Republican President Eisenhower’s. The list is lengthy.

And the idea of a compassionate conservative? That’s gone too. Additionally, when I first joined the GOP, Sen. Barry Goldwater who became the icon of conservatives and a presidential candidate in 1964, was a founder with his wife, Peggy, of Planned Parenthood. That’s back when the GOP was known as the party of the Big Tent. I haven’t left the Republican Party—but it is trying to leave me. I’m sorry I’m not leaving this with humor.

Dan Ardell, Laguna Beach