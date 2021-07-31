Letter: Laguna Residents First Initiative

As 25-year residents and homeowners, Frank and I are against the Ballot Initiate submitted to the City Clerk by Laguna Residents First, a Political Action Committee, through Councilmember George Weiss, founder emeritus of the political action committee. The proposal would require residents to go to the polls to approve every major commercial development in town, including any residential project over nine units.

This idea is not only unworkable, it will lead to an exodus of smart, innovative developers wanting to do any projects in this town. We need to strive for an intriguing mix of our town’s historical remnants, newness cohesive with our history, and some creative projects that connect us to the future as a sustainable city. Growth is essential to our economic health and vibrancy.

We should all be alarmed when a political action committee like Laguna Residents First, takes it upon themselves to be involved in influencing voters to make complex decisions about the future of this city. LRF is not the gate keeper or decision maker for this community — our City Council and citizen committees are.

Residents shouldn’t and don’t have to organize in clubs, PAC’s or groups to support or fight development. We placed our confidence in the election of candidates to sit on our council, study all aspects of such issues and make the proper decisions. They are aided by recommendations made by members of committees they selected such as Design Review and the Housing & Human Services Committee, who applied and demonstrated skills for the appointments. Imagine a board with 23,000 Directors—nothing would ever get done.

This ballot initiative is a high-handed way of wrestling power from the people we elected to listen to and represent us, and will further entangle us in impossible hurdles for smart projects to get approval.

The 1,700 signatures referred to for the ballot initiative will obviously be lists that LRF has already been procuring. Upon checking their website it contains debatable information along with a solicitation to add your signature to the ballot initiative. For example, the current 36-foot building height limit is firmly established. No one is challenging it, and any proposed project in excess of that would be dead on arrival at Planning Commission. Our system of checks and balances for development in this town are more than ample. Ask anyone who has tried to build here.

Lastly, when it comes to voting on every city project, the expense and communication required will be insurmountable and a huge burden on the city. We do not believe that most citizens will have the time and interest to research the complexity of development issues that they would be forced to vote on.

Becky & Frank Visconti, Laguna Beach