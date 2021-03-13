Letter: Racism is Prejudice is Racism

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
29
Share this:

Douglas Warren is confused and he is trying to confuse the discussion of racism. In his letter to the editor last week he argued that racist comments made by individuals are examples of “prejudice” but not examples of racism because (Douglas Warren believes) the term racism only refers to systematic prejudice against a group by another group, not individual acts and attitudes. This is nonsense. This distinction only exists in Douglas Warren’s head. Look in any dictionary and you will see that racism applies to both individual and societal acts and attitudes. Racism is prejudice based on race or ethnicity whether expressed by a group or an individual.

Lee Otterholt, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here