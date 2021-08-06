Letter: Regarding Robert Wyland

WYLAND, our whale of a man was interviewed Aug. 1 on the National CBS Sunday morning show. He is shown working for his foundation re-painting a mural in Seattle for no charge and told of living on Snickers bars which he said he had for breakfast, lunch, and dinner when he was a young artist.

He has painted murals all over the world including his 100th in Beijing in recent years, his mural on the exterior of the Long Beach convention center is one of the largest, an area of 3 acres, read the amazing story of our Laguna Beach citizen in Wikipedia.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach