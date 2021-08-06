Letter: Trust Laguna Beach Voters

One of the duties of being a citizen of this great nation is the responsibility to vote. As happened in the founding of this nation, there are two different orientations to voting: The first orientation is the expectation that each voter will study the issues by a careful reading and investigation of candidates and ballot measures. For example, in 2020 there was a ballot measure that required that a physician be on-site at dialysis clinics (Prop 23). The catch was that when you read through all the wording on this measure you discovered that no stipulation had been made on the type of physician who needed to be on site, so a pediatrician or podiatrist could serve in this function. The second orientation is the expectation that each voter will choose representatives who will make all the decisions via their vote for them.

The recent letter in the July 30 issue of the Indy by the Viscontis against the mega-commercial (over 22,000 square feet—or bigger than the Pottery Shack) development initiative represents this second kind of orientation—choose elected officials who will decide through their vote for you. The tone of the LTE suggests that by becoming an elected official recombinant DNA occurs and the elected official will always make decisions in community members’ best interests.

However, having an elected representative doesn’t mean that residents should relinquish their right and patriotic duty as citizens to vote. Unlike what the Viscontis claim that our residents, lack the capacity “to make complex decisions about the future of this city”, I think our residents are as smart as the residents of Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Dana Point who have all passed similar ballot initiatives that gave their residents the right to vote on big developments. Granted, these cities passed these initiatives after large developments were passed by their City Councils. Laguna’s residents have the chance to learn from their neighboring cities and pass an initiative that will give them the right to turn thumbs up or thumbs down on developments that might exceed our geographic load capacity to care for residents and our guests/visitors’ needs for water, sewage, and safe evacuation in a disaster.

Unlike the Viscontis who write that they “do not believe that most citizens [of Laguna] will have the time and interest to research the complexity of development issues”, I believe in our thoughtful, warm-hearted, residents’ abilities to analyze information. Let them vote. They aren’t children who need others to make decisions for them that impact our community.

Deborah Laughton, Laguna Beach