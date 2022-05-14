Letter: Sally’s Fund Services in Laguna Beach

For Laguna’s frail seniors, Sally’s Fund provides a lifeline of transportation options that

help to keep them living safely at home. With the uptick in gas prices and general costs, our nonprofit organization has felt the pinch. We need the help of generous locals to keep our wheels turning.

Our drivers are qualified, experienced employees (and we are always on the lookout for more backup drivers!). But—they do far more than drive our clients. They patiently assist and escort each person to and from appointments, often waiting with them in medical offices and helping them navigate paperwork, scheduling, and being an advocate when needed.

Our drivers act as an extra pair of eyes and ears for the family members of elderly individuals who want to remain living independently. We often work in concert with other organizations that serve seniors—AgeWell’s Meals on Wheels, Laguna Food Pantry, Laguna Beach Seniors, and the City of Laguna Beach.

During the pandemic, we stepped up our services, delivering groceries and hot meals made by Harley (a yearlong program that was underwritten by generous residents Wolfram and Marianne Blume).

Our drivers create long-lasting relationships with our clients. They go above and beyond to help with issues seniors encounter every day, finding wheelchairs or walkers, assisting them with technology, offering comfort over bad news, being that person with a kind word and a smile to brighten the day.

Our mission is to keep seniors on the move, but we’re so much more. We ask the community to contribute to this effort through our website at sallysfund.org. If you’d like more information on our services, get in touch with our fantastic director, Rachael Berger, at [email protected] Thank you for keeping our seniors on the move, Laguna!

Eric Jessen, Board President of Sally’s Fund