Letter: Steps at Aliso Circle in Disrepair

I doubt any of the City engineers have walked the steps from the bridge at Aliso Circle down to the beach. Before purchasing the beach, City engineers would be advised to walk the steps with OC Parks and identify the much-needed repairs.

This includes the bottom of the steps, which were washed away and damaged during winter storms and now covered by sand.

My 78-year-old brother Ron Sizemore still walks the steps to the beach for daily swims. Many old-timers in Laguna will recognize Ron’s name as the “Iron Man of Brooks St.” for the number of surfing trophies he has won at the contest. Ron is a Vietnam veteran, having served with the 9th Inf. in the Mekong Delta of S. Vietnam and was exposed to Agent Orange. He now suffers neuropathy in his feet, so he hikes down the steps with a hiking stick.

With the County’s current disrepair of the steps, and the City not requiring the County to repair them, the Laguna taxpayers will bear the burden of any injuries incurred walking down the steps. Yes, it is public access to walk the steps and cross over the bridge. True local Laguna knowledge of S. Laguna locals.

As I mentioned prior regarding storm damage to the steps. I sent numerous pictures and emails to OC Beaches and Parks with a cc’ed copy to Kelly Boyd, who was still on City Council at the time. Kelly and I had virtually no success in getting the County to repair the steps…other then OC Beaches and Parks sweeping them off!

Tracy Sizemore, Laguna Beach