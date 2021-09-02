Letter: Thanks Mark Crantz

I want to thank Indy columnist Mark Crantz for his shout out last week. Without specifically mentioning my name, he characterized me as an alert reader who asked, “Who do you think will be the first Laguna resident launched into space?” I’ve been called many things in my lifetime, but “alert reader” is a first. The recent space flights of billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have expanded people’s concept of Earth’s relationship to the universe. I don’t know who will be the first person from Laguna to fly into space, but I’m guessing someone will by 2030.



Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach