Letter: Who is the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition?

In last week’s Indy, Dan Rosenthal called out this group as one of the plaintiffs in the outrageous lawsuit that’s been brought against the Kirby family.

Just who is this group? So far, it seems like they’re trying to intentionally stay out of sight. They are an unincorporated association, so there’s no public record of who they are. Of the $12,500 donated on their GoFundMe page, over 90% ($11,390) is from anonymous donors. C’mon folks! What are you trying to hide!

Are you not proud of the fact that by bringing this suit, all you’re trying to do is ruin a beautiful Laguna Beach family who’s done everything they can to legally preserve their historic property? Are you too ashamed to lend your names to this outrage? You should be!

So far, all I could find in my research was a letter from the Coalition on the Village Laguna website signed by Ann Christoph, Johanna Felder, Norm Grossman, Becky Jones, Barbara Metzger, Greg O’Loughlin, and Verna Rollinger. If these names look familiar, it’s because four of the seven (Christoph, Felder, Metzger and Rollinger) are all on the Village Laguna Board of Directors!

So what gives? Is the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition just the “attack dog” front for Village Laguna? All of Laguna Beach deserves to know.

Pat Gallis, Laguna Beach

