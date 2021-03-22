Letter: Wyland Foundation’s Response to Gary Stewart Letter

Share this:

We believe we can have the most influence by encouraging people to reduce their impacts on our water systems. This includes protection of our oceans, lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands. But also focusing on reducing water waste which consumes tremendous amounts of energy to move, heat, and treat. Limiting this waste reduces energy needs and has a tremendous impact on reducing climate changing greenhouse gases. Raising awareness about the water-energy nexus is a core part of the Wyland Foundation’s outreach mission and is evident in our mobile science center, national mayor’s challenge, and our other outreach programs and partnerships.

This year, the Wyland Foundation will be supporting the efforts of the first ever USA Surf team at the Tokyo Olympics through fundraising merchandise and Wyland painted surfboards to be auctioned off. The Wyland Foundation will be integrating the efforts to maintain healthy waterways and coasts into this year’s National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation with an emphasis on the recreational role water plays in our lives. The new campaign kicks off April 1 and enlists cities across the nation to urge their constituents to conserve water and live greener lifestyles. Pledges are rewarded with eco-prizes at mywaterpledge.com throughout the month of April.

Sincerely,

Steve Creech, President of Wyland Foundation

