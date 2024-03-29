Local police officer graduates from FBI Academy

By LB Indy Staff

Laguna Beach Police Captain David Dereszynski recently graduated as a member of the 289th session of the FBI National Academy.

Dereszynski is the eighth officer in Laguna Beach Police Department history to complete the prestigious program successfully. Nationally, less than one percent of police officers have the opportunity to attend the program, the police department said.

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., on March 15.

“Captain Dereszynski’s successful completion of the FBI National Academy represents a significant milestone in his career and is a testament to his dedication to excellence in law enforcement,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said. “We are immensely proud of his achievement and commend him for his commitment to professional development. We congratulate Captain Dereszynski on this well-deserved accomplishment and look forward to the valuable insights and skills he will bring back to the Laguna Beach Police Department.”

The 289th session of the FBI National Academy consisted of 197 men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The graduating class included members of law enforcement agencies from 23 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

The FBI National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 289th session consisted of 197 law enforcement officers who graduated March 15 from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. The 289th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 23 countries, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.