Local realtor tapped as Orange County  ‘Woman of Distinction’ by senator

On April 4, the Laguna Board of REALTORS executive vice president Bobbie Jordan, along with other accomplished women of Orange County, received a prestigious award at the District Office in Huntington Beach.

Jordan was nominated to receive the Woman of Distinction award of the 36th Senate District by Sen. Janet Nguyen. This certificate is given to leaders for their dedication and contribution to the community and their impact on the lives of others. During the reception, Senator Nguyen presented the certificate to each of the women, thanking them for their achievements.