Obituary: Robin Aaron Culp

Robin Aaron Culp passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on March 4, 2024, at the age of 53, after a courageous 6-month battle with lung cancer.

Robin was born on Feb. 26, 1971, in the small seaside community of Carmel, Calif. Soon after, Robin and his family moved to Laguna Beach, where he grew up. He spent his childhood surfing and developing friendships at Thalia and Brooks Street beaches and the Boys and Girls Club in the canyon.

As an avid ripping surfer, Robin became passionate about many other sports, including skimboarding, skateboarding, snowboarding, fishing and mountain biking. A lifelong waterman and competitor, Robin’s smooth style was well recognized and loved in the surfing community and won him multiple local surf and skimboard competitions.

The ocean and surfing played a huge role throughout Robin’s life, with many surf trips to Hawaii, Tavarua and Baja. He owned property on the North Shore of Oahu, where he visited often with his loving family.

After graduating high school in the summer of 1989, Robin attended Saddleback College.

Robin witnessed the devastating destruction of the 1993 Laguna Beach Fire firsthand, and decided to begin his career of service to the community and trained to become a firefighter. Robin served National City Fire Department, Carlsbad Fire Department and Orange County Fire Authority over the past 25 years. Robin served as a firefighter paramedic, fire apparatus engineer, fire captain/paramedic and was a member of the technical rescue team and FEMA Ca-Task Force 5.

Robin was well respected in the department and had a reputation as a first-class leader who brought a sense of calm to his fire crews, whether in an emergency situation or at the station. Robin and his wife Katie were happily married for 23 beautiful years and raised their two children together, son Jackson, age 20, and daughter Madison, age 18.

Robin was a dedicated family man and a loving friend to all. He will be remembered for his selfless nature and generosity.

Simply put, “Robin was the coolest.”

Robin is survived by his wife Katie, son Jackson, daughter Madison, mother Sharon Ashauer, brother Ryan Ashauer, and stepfather Hans Ashauer. There will be an “Aloha Attire” Celebration of Life for Robin on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at Capo Beach Church, 25975 Domingo Ave., Capo Beach, Calif., 92624.

This will be followed by a paddle out at Brooks St. Beach at 6 p.m.