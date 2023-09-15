LPAPA presents annual Invitational Catalog Show

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) Gallery is currently showcasing its annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational Catalog Art Show, which opened at the gallery during First Thursday’s Art Walk on Sept. 7. The show will continue through Oct. 16, followed by a post-invitational gallery event Oct. 19 through Oct. 30.

The Invitational Catalog Art Show showcases one painting by each of the 35 artists invited to LPAPA’s 25th Annual Invitational on Oct. 7 to 15 that will be published in the limited printing of our 2023 collectible Invitational Art Catalog produced exclusively for this year’s event. Oct. 14 Collectors Gala guests and Catalog Art Collectors receive a complimentary copy of the printed 2023 Invitational Art Catalog.

Also featured in the gallery show are paintings from each of the five founding members of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association.

The LPAPA Gallery is located in Laguna Beach at 414 North Coast Highway, on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle Streets. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment. The gallery is open every month at 9 p.m. for First Thursdays Art Walk.

Please note during the Invitational week, from Oct. 7 to 15, the LPAPA Gallery hours may vary. It is recommended to call the gallery in advance of your visit (949) 376-3635 or contact LPAPA’s Toni Kellenberg directly at (949) 291-0882.

The 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational will be presented the week of Oct. 7 through Oct. 15, with the Annual Collectors Gala on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Any questions can be answered by email at [email protected] or by phone at (949) 376-3635. The paintings can also be viewed online.