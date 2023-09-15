Photo: The Indy travels abroad

The Dawsons are currently visiting Laguna Beach’s sister city, Menton, France, to shoot 360-degree video, which will be used in an augmented reality tour of the town.

“It’s a series of augmented reality portals strategically placed around town that will allow anyone with a smartphone to tour Menton while walking the streets of Laguna,” Mark said. “Should be fun.”

