Photo: The Indy travels abroad

Longtime Laguna residents Mark and Mary Dawson hold a copy of the Indy while in Menton, France, this week. Photo courtesy of the Dawsons

The Dawsons are currently visiting Laguna Beach’s sister city, Menton, France, to shoot 360-degree video, which will be used in an augmented reality tour of the town.

“It’s a series of augmented reality portals strategically placed around town that will allow anyone with a smartphone to tour Menton while walking the streets of Laguna,” Mark said. “Should be fun.”

Going on a trip? Take a copy of the Indy and send us a picture at [email protected]. We love to see our readers with a copy of the Independent while exploring the globe!

