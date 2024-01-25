Marc Wiener vacates post as city’s community development director

Public works director named as temporary replacement

After four years of public service in Laguna Beach, Marc Wiener left his position as Community Development Director on Wednesday, Jan. 24 according to an announcement released by the city the following day.

The release stated that Wiener left “to pursue other professional opportunities.”

“I wish to thank Marc for his contributions these past four years and to wish him well in his future endeavors. Marc is proud of his time in Laguna and of the many friends he made along the way,” Interim City Manager Sean Joyce said.

The interim city manager has appointed Laguna Beach Public Works Director Mark McAvoy as the Acting Director of Community Development while the city searches for a permanent replacement.

McAvoy will work with Assistant Community Development Director Matt Schneider throughout this interim period to “provide continuity of department leadership that provides services upon which so many residents rely every day.”

In turn, McAvoy has assigned City Engineer Mark Trestik, a 23-year veteran of Laguna Beach, as Acting Public Works Director while he steps in as Community Director.

The city said McAvoy and Trestik would remain in frequent contact to ensure no disruptions of operations in Public Works and to provide McAvoy with a smooth return to his original department.

“I am confident that the depth and breadth of talent in Public Works will allow for Mark McAvoy’s temporary absence without reducing service to the public,” Joyce said.

Mark McAvoy is not a candidate for the Community Development Director position, the city release said.

Hired in 2019, Wiener provided strategic management and oversight for all Department services, including Planning, Zoning, Building and Permitting, Code Enforcement, and Historic Preservation. He worked on large-scale and advanced planning projects such as updates to the city’s General Plan, the Downtown Specific Plan, and continuous work with the California Coastal Commission.

Wiener oversaw the adoption of the Short-Term Lodging Ordinance, Downtown Specific Plan, and Historic Preservation Program and updated the Safety and Housing Elements of the city’s General Plan.

As of press time, attempts to reach Wiener for comment were unsuccessful.