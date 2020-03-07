‘Midnight munchies’: Laguna Beach cop delivers Taco Bell meal after arresting driver

Share this:

A Taco Bell connoisseur who felt the pangs of hunger, but didn’t want to leave their home received their delivery from an unexpected source early Friday.

Rather than Uber Eats or Doordash, their meal arrived in a Laguna Beach police car.

The officer seized the fast-food cuisine from a driver who was en route to a delivery in the city about 1 a.m. The motorist was arrested for an outstanding warrant, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said in a prepared statement.

“We at the Laguna Beach Police Department are no stranger to the midnight munchies,” Cota wrote. “Due to our caring and empathetic nature, the officer felt obligated to deliver the meal to the ordering customer.”

Cota vowed to prevent the public from going hungry if food delivery drivers are arrested in the future.

“We’ll get you your food in 30 minutes or… well I don’t know, we are a police department after all,” he wrote.