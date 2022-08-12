Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary to host Ukraine fundraiser

Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club will host a fundraiser to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Fish Tank Capo, 34233 Via Santa Rosa in Dana Point.

The event marks Ukraine’s Day of Independence and will feature authentic Ukrainian food, costumes, music, and hosted beer and wine. There will also be live streamed and recorded video messages from Rotary International presidents working in the country.

All ticket and fund-a-need proceeds will supply needed medical supplies, bedding, food, and clean water in Ukraine. Food, personnel, venue and other costs will be donated by the Rotary Club or others).

The Club in partnership with Rotary District 5320 has funded over $33,000 in humanitarian aid to this cause since March. More is needed.

Fish tank owner Larry Robinson and his wife Cate have donated the industrial/contemporary event space. The event will be limited to 80 guests who can choose regular ($100) or VIP ($250) tickets (dinner and wine/beer included). Zoom tickets ($30) and Fund-a-Need donation opportunities are also available.

For event details, tickets, or event donations please visit danapointrotary.org.