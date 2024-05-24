Moss Street Beach Access facelift complete 

By
Clara Beard
-
57

The new Moss Street Beach Access was officially reopened to the public after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 17.

Laguna Beach City council members, Sen. Dave Min and Assemblywoman and Diane Dixon celebrate the reopening of Moss Street Beach Access on Friday, May 17, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach

After Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 102 on June 29, 2023, Sen. Dave Min got the ball rolling by securing the $1,225,000 needed to revamp the Moss Street Beach Access point. Assemblywoman Diane Dixon also supported it. Both were present at the ribbon cutting, along with Laguna Beach City Council and city staff.

The project aims to improve public beach access at the site. The city has removed the existing beach accessways and built new concrete pathways, stairways and bridge structures for better accessibility. The rehabilitation has also provided additional landing areas where the public can enjoy ocean views and Moss Cove’s coastline.

Members of the Marine Safety department stand on the new enclosed lifeguard tower which can accommodate one individual. Photo courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach

Other enhancements include the installation of bike racks and fresh landscaping consisting of a mix of native and drought-tolerant plants. The design combines colored concrete steps, board-formed concrete retaining walls and black anodized aluminum handrails.

A new enclosed lifeguard tower has also been added to Moss Cove, which can accommodate one Marine Safety Department staff member.

