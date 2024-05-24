Laguna Community Concert Band celebrates all things Americana with back-to-back performances 

Local musicians and high school dancers collaborate to pay patriotic tribute through joint performances

The Laguna Community Concert Band is getting as American as apple pie and ice cream with back-to-back concerts celebrating our nation’s spirit and musical story.

An open-air Memorial Day concert at Main Beach will start things off, and a traditional concert named “Land That I Love” will take place at the Artists Theatre at Laguna Beach High School on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m.

Both programs are built around patriotic tunes and classic Americana.

“One of our goals as a band is to bring the community together through our love of music,” Laguna Community Concert Band Director Mark Lowery said. “These two concerts are a celebration of community, creativity, and shared history.”

The musical week begins with a patriotic concert on the Main Beach cobblestones on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. The Laguna JaZz Band will kick off the show at 11 a.m., followed by the Concert Band at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s concert band selections include John Wasson’s “Land of Liberty” medley and several favorite American anthems and show tunes.

The June 2 program at the Artists Theatre, “Land That I Love,” features a blend of patriotic music and great American composers.

The first half of the concert will honor our nation with beloved melodies such as “America the Beautiful” and “Shenandoah,” and includes an “Armed Forces Salute.” The second half of the program celebrates great American composers. Assistant director Jennifer Baker worked with Lowery to curate a program that includes a little something from every era, from a Big Band showcase and classic Western film themes to modern Disney blockbusters and toe-tapping highlights from the six-time Academy Award-winning film, “La La Land.”

Laguna Beach High School dancers Eliana Merritt and Sam O’Neill will interpret songs at both concerts.

“Artistic collaborations with our local students are a key part of our mission,” said Baker, who also leads the band’s educational outreach. “We’re always delighted to see what they create, and we ‘re always looking for creative ways to include Laguna Beach students.”