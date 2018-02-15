Mr. President, Support Laguna’s Parade Instead

Editor,

I don’t want a military parade like President Trump does. I want an America where people celebrate our nation’s long-held values and principles daily. You know, like my friends who organize Laguna’s annual Patriot’s Day Parade.

If you ask me, they are the ones Mr. Trump should be saluting. No amount of tanks driving by or troops marching in formation can match what they do.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach