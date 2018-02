Editor,

Congrats! …. On a “refreshing” move.

I have been selling Skip’s paperback on “Loving Laguna” the last few years at the Art Hotel.

Skip will be a great addition to the Independent. He has writing gifts and more important a heartfelt approach to “Finding Meaning.” I loved his first two articles!

Thank you for all you do for this “magic” city.

Gail Duncan, Laguna Beach