Murder Suspect Arrested in Laguna Hills

Laguna Beach detectives have arrested Dino Rojas-Moreno, 26, in connection with the murder of Laguna Beach restaurant manager Tatum Goodwin, authorities said.

“This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said.

Rojas-Moreno was arrested in Laguna Hills on the evening of Nov. 15, the same night around 300 of Goodwin’s friends and family mourned the loss of 27-year-old Goodwin at a rainy candlelight vigil on San Clemente pier.

A construction worker found Goodwin’s body on Sunday, Nov. 12 at approximately 8:20 a.m. behind South Coast Theater, which is currently undergoing renovations, near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue.

A police report released Wednesday night stated detectives acquired enough information and evidence to identify a suspect responsible for Goodwin’s death.

Laguna Beach Detectives, with help from the Newport Beach and Anaheim Police Departments arrested Rojas-Moreno.

Detectives stated this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

Rojas-Moreno’s bail is set at $1,000,000.