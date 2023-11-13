Woman’s body found off Ocean Avenue prompts homicide investigation

Update: As of Monday evening, Nov. 13, Laguna Beach detectives have not released the name of the body found near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. However, a GoFundMe, organized by Carmelita’s restaurant names Tatum Goodwin, its assistant manager, as the victim of the homicide.

Friends of Goodwin’s are organizing a candlelight vigil for her on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the end of San Clemente Pier.

The Laguna Beach Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death of a woman, possibly in her mid-to late 20s, after a construction worker found a dead body in a “secluded location near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue” on Sunday morning, Nov. 12 at around 8:20 a.m., authorities said.

In a police statement released Sunday night, Laguna Beach detectives have found “the scene to be suspicious” and are investigating the incident, which happened near Coast Highway, as a homicide.

The woman’s identification and cause of death will be completed by the Orange County Coroner’s Division. The woman will not be identified by the police until her next of kin are notified.

“We are saddened by this senseless act of violence,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said. “Our detectives are working diligently to bring the suspect(s) to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Laguna Beach Detective Tanner Flagstad at 949-497-0369 or via email at [email protected].

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by installing the “P3 Tips” mobile application on Google Play or the iOS App Store or by using the website http://occrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story.