Museum Raises $600,000 to launch Second Century

Gala 2019, a new annual event put on by the Laguna Art Museum with 270 guests enjoying an evening of performance art, dancing, and fine dining, was hosted by Masters of Ceremonies Chuck Henry and Fritz Coleman at the Festival of Arts grounds on Sept. 21.

The event raised $600,000 in support of LAM’s mission to be the premier museum for California art and a center of culture for Laguna Beach.The cocktail hour culminated with a sculptural installation and dance performance by Lita Albuquerque and Jasmine Albuquerque, respectively. A three-course dinner by Chef Craig Strong followed, paired with wines from the Boisset Collection.

Malcolm Warner, LAM’s executive director, led the highlights of the program with the presentation of awards to the evening’s honorees. Jane and Joe Hanauer were recognized as the honorary chairs for Gala 2019.Lita Albuquerque received the museum’s 2019 Wendt Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to California art.

The Gala 2019 co-chairs were Deborah Engle, Kristin Samuelian, and Elie Weaver; and the committee members were Kathleen Abel, Wendy Aird, Rick Balzer, Ann Coffee, Susan Davis, Michelle Fisher, Chuck Fry, Amy Fulford, Jane Hanauer, Betsy Jenkins, Lucetta Kallis, Laura Rohl, Lester Savit, Deborah Schlesinger, Marnie Wall, Blythe Wheaton, Lizanne Witte, and Susie Wood.

Craft Guild Puts On First Fall Show

The nonprofit Laguna Craft Guild, comprised of local artists working in a variety of mediums, will show their wares on the cobblestones at Main Beach on Sunday, Oct. 6.

BC Space Continues Transformation with Fundraiser

A fundraising event for the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center featuring the James Clay Garrison band and The Voice’s Ava August will take place from 4:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Sawdust Festival grounds on Laguna Canyon Road. Guests can expect food from GG’s Bistro, an open bar and silent auction items, including art by Gray Kerciu and Jorge Dubin.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door or online at: event.attendstar.com/event/show/laguna-beach-cultural-arts-center-fundraiser. For more information, email [email protected] or call 949-652-2787.